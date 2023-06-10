Hundreds of historic trucks of all shapes and sizes were on display at the Grand Sierra Resort Hotel & Casino today for the National Convention & Truck Show by the American Truck Historical Society.
Along with all of the trucks on display, organizers say this year's truck show had learning sessions to educate guests, activities for kids, and a light show.
The convention started Thursday and ended tonight.
The American Truck Historical Society was formed in 1971 to preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry, and its pioneers.