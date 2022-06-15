The Great Reno Balloon Race is excited to announce their special shape round-up that will take to the skies this Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
This internationally recognized event and beloved local tradition remains the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning festival, thanks to sponsorship support.
“There is something about waking up early, bundling up in blankets, and staring up at these magnificent balloons,” said Executive Director of GRBR Pete Copeland. “Every single year, much like the spectators, I am drawn in by the pure magic of the event — of the spectacular balloons and the memories that I know families and friends are making.”
The special shapes that will bring GRBR to life this year include: Darth Vader, Daz, Yellow Bird, Puddy Cat, Tico the Sloth, Tiger, UFO, Billy the Kid, Montie the Black Sheep, Sheriff Airmadillo, and Smokey Bear.
Aside from this year’s special shapes, spectators can now expect to see the Super Glow Show all three days of the event starting at 5 a.m. A handful of glowing balloons will act as a beacon to the early morning skies with more than 30 balloons joining the special, early-morning twinkling spectacle.
At dawn, eight hot-air balloons will lift off the ground to perform Dawn Patrol. Only a few pilots in the world can perform this skilled show, and it is a must-see for all attendees. This year, Dawn Patrol will be held all three days of the event. During the daily Mass Ascension, the remaining balloons will rise and fill the park with an array of colors and shapes while the sun rises.