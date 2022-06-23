The City of Reno invites the public to Traner Pool on Friday, June 24, 2022, and Friday, July 15, 2022, for two free pool sessions and paleta community days, sponsored by Ward 3 Reno City Councilmember Oscar Delgado.
Both events will run from 12:45 to 5 p.m.
Free pool admission and paletas will be limited to 150 people per session. Paletas, a Mexican-style frozen treat made from a variety of fresh fruit and cream-based ingredients, will be provided by Paleteria La Michoacana.
“I’m excited to see our community come out to enjoy a fun summer afternoon at Traner Pool, a gem in Ward 3!” said Councilmember Delgado. “Attendees will enjoy delicious paletas and free admission to the pool.”
(The City of Reno)