The University of Nevada, Reno wants your input in the selection of a logo to celebrate its 150th anniversary.
You can select a logo online starting today, Jan. 30, through Monday, Feb. 6.
On October 12, 1874, the University opened its doors to seven students in Elko, Nevada, marking the humble beginnings of Nevada’s original land grant university. The University will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Oct. 12, 2024.
“Since we first welcomed students to classes on Oct. 12, 1874, the University has become central to the success of our state,” University President Brian Sandoval said. “Our yearlong 150th-anniversary celebration will be a time for us to recognize and share the collective achievements of our institution – throughout our history, into the present day as well as into our future.”
The celebration of the University’s extensive and diverse 150-year history will begin in October 2023 and conclude on its anniversary in October 2024. The sesquicentennial celebration will include special events, stories of the University’s history and other planned activities.
