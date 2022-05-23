More than 25,000 wildfires in the U.S. have burned over 1.3 million acres so far in 2022, equating to 2,000-plus square miles.
To help Nevadans prepare for wildfire and evacuations, University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Living With Fire Program and numerous partners are offering two “Preparing for Wildfire and Evacuation” sessions, both in person and online, as part of the Nevada Wildfire Awareness Campaign.
“We have to be realistic,” said Christina Restaino, assistant professor and Living With Fire Program director. “We know we are going to have wildfires in Nevada this summer, and that evacuations will be necessary. It’s not a matter of ‘if,’ it’s just a matter of when and where.”
Recognizing the need for Nevadans to prepare, Governor Sisolak proclaimed May through October the Nevada Wildfire Awareness Campaign, and in his proclamation said, “By completing a wildfire evacuation checklist in advance, preparing a to-go bag, and by having an established family evacuation plan, residents can save precious time during a wildfire evacuation.”
The upcoming two events address these issues and are June 7 and June 16, with the first geared for residents of Douglas County’s Topaz Ranch Estates, and the second geared for Elko County’s Spring Creek community, both areas that face significant wildfire risk and challenges.
While some information is specific for those communities, such as evacuation routes and receiving local alerts, other information, such as packing a go-bag and evacuating animals, can be applicable for other communities.
“There will be a lot of good information at these sessions that many Nevadans can tune into online and benefit from, but we really wanted to come in and do some presentations during this year’s Wildfire Awareness Campaign at some of the high fire hazard areas in the state,” said Jamie Roice-Gomes, Living With Fire Program manager. “There’s information specific to these communities that residents need to know, so we’ve partnered with local fire departments, sheriff’s offices and others, to try to make sure residents are as informed as possible to keep them safe when wildfires occur.”
History has shown Spring Creek and Topaz Ranch Estates to be at high risk for wildfires. Last summer’s Tamarack Fire burned 68,000 acres, prompting evacuations at Topaz Ranch Estates. And, Spring Creek residents also often contend with being on watch for evacuation orders.
“I live in Spring Creek,” said Jill Baker-Tingey, Extension educator in Elko County, who will give opening remarks at the Spring Creek presentation. “I know firsthand how scary it is for my family and neighbors when wildfires threaten our community. We have only limited ways to get in and out. But, if we all get informed and prepared before a wildfire threatens our community, I think we can keep everyone safe and avoid results that otherwise may be disastrous.”
The Evacuation and Wildfire Preparation for Topaz Ranch Estates is happening June 7 at the Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center, as well as online via zoom from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Appetizers will be provided.
Admission is free but limited to the first 60 people who register. Registration is required at bit.ly/TREWildfireReadyLIVE.
You can join the zoom with this link: bit.ly/TREWildfireReady.
The Evacuation and Wildfire Preparation Event for Spring Creek is happening June 16 Spring Creek High School, that event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. as well and registration is required. Appetizers will be provided.
You can sign up here: bit.ly/SpringCreekWildfireReadyLIVE.
You can also join the event on zoom by clicking here: bit.ly/SpringCreekWildfireReady.
Besides the presentations, there will also be time for questions. Support for the events was provided by NV Energy; University of Nevada, Reno Extension; the Bureau of Land Management – Nevada State office; the Nevada Division of Forestry; and the U.S. Forest Service.
Extension and its Living With Fire Program partners will be holding more events during the Nevada Wildfire Awareness Campaign, which runs through October.
Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call or notify Paul Lessick, Extension civil rights and compliance coordinator, at plessick@unr.edu or 702-257-5577 at least three days prior to scheduled events.
(The University of Nevada, Reno assisted with this report.)