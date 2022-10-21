Veterans Guest House, a nonprofit that promotes the health of the veteran community by providing a warm, inviting, temporary home and access to medical care, is hosting its 19th Annual Radiothon at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in partnership with News 780 KOH.
The radiothon will work to raise funds to expand resources needed to remove barriers to care for rural veterans and their families.
Listeners will hear directly from veterans who have benefitted from Veterans Guest House’s free overnight accommodations, transportation, and personal care assistance.
The nonprofit has launched two programs this year designed to ensure veterans’ health is not negatively affected by the rising costs of travel.
Sponsors for the radiothon include Oddfellows, Scheels, Panasonic and Post Consumer Brands.