Veterans Guest House, a nonprofit that promotes the health of the veteran community by providing a warm, inviting, temporary home and access to medical care, is inviting the public to an open house in celebration of Veterans Day.
After walking and handing out candy at the Veterans Day parade (11:11 a.m.), team members invite the community between noon and 2:30 p.m. to tour the Veterans Guest House to better understand the facility and to see first-hand how the nonprofit removes barriers to care for rural veterans and their families.
Additionally, the nonprofit will be accepting donations of items from their wish list either in-person or through a drive through (accessible through the property’s back alley).
The Veterans Day festivities also mark the final opportunity individuals have to purchase tickets for the Model A being raffled through Reno Vulcanizing to benefit the nonprofit.
The truck will be on display at the house and tickets can be purchased at the front desk.
Off site, a portion of proceeds from sales conducted through close of business 11/11 at the Flag Store Sign & Banner will be donated to Veterans Guest House.
The nonprofit has launched two programs this year designed to ensure veterans’ health is not negatively affected by the rising costs of travel and works diligently to offer free overnight accommodations, transportation, and personal care assistance to those in need.