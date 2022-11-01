The Washoe County School District is holding a job fair for numerous positions on Wednesday.
The public job fair will be inside WSCD's administration building at 425 E. 9th Street in Reno from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The district needs to fill positions including:
* Accountant
* Accounts Payable Supervisor
* Controller
* Assistant Project Manager
* Data & Research Analyst
* Director of Civil Rights Compliance Department
* Legal Secretary/Paralegal
In addition, the district has vacancies in:
* Housekeeping
* Transportation
* Nutrition Services
* Classroom Aides/Assistants
