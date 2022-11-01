WCSD logo

The Washoe County School District is holding a job fair for numerous positions on Wednesday. 

The public job fair will be inside WSCD's administration building at 425 E. 9th Street in Reno from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The district needs to fill positions including:

* Accountant

* Accounts Payable Supervisor

* Controller

* Assistant Project Manager

* Data & Research Analyst

* Director of Civil Rights Compliance Department

* Legal Secretary/Paralegal

In addition, the district has vacancies in:

* Housekeeping

* Transportation

* Nutrition Services

* Classroom Aides/Assistants

(Washoe County School District contributed to this report.)