The Washoe County Sheriff's Office's 'Operation Gift a Vet' is happening right now, so we went down to ask them why they decided to keep up this department-wide tradition.
Since 2020 they have partnered with the Northern Nevada State Veteran's House to grant the wishes of veterans.
They are asked to write down three things they want for christmas-- and their wishes are hung on the tree for the office employees to collect and grant.
"Very simple asks, I mean no one is asking for a Tesla or a Rolex here. But to be able to give back as the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, our employees, you see how generous they are, and we just want to say thank you to the folks who have served our country,” says Bryan Samudio, WCSO, Public Information Officer.
And if you wish to donate, you can give directly to the veteran’s house.
Some popular gift asks this year are warm slippers, blankets, and compression socks.