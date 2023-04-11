You may remember a few weeks ago that Washoe County School Districts' Zoning Advisory Committee approved changes to rezone the entire north Reno area.
On Tuesday, that proposal was presented to the Board of Trustees for a final vote.
The Chief of Operations Officer explained that since Hug High School is currently dealing with a student population that is over capacity, the plan was to adjust the school zones to where some of those students would be rezoned so they would be able to attend McQueen High School instead.
Adam Searcy, WCSD Chief of Operations Officer, says, "This is a long-standing sort of area for improvement, in addition to the need for that short term overcrowding in the 2023- 2024 school year."
The current zone has Clayton Middle School allowing students to split off between three high schools: Hug, McQueen, and Reno High.
Adjusting to the proposed new zones will allow just over 100 of those students to move onto McQueen instead of Hug.
This allows students more likely to stick together and not have to split up as well as increase McQueen High School's enrollment, which has been declining since 2007.
Freeman Holbrook, Principal of McQueen High School, says, "We have some timelines put together to reach out to those families looking out to those schools. And then we even put together an elementary team that's going to visit the schools here in May and bring the McQueen swag over there. They'll answer any stuff to get them involved as well so we're ready for this and we're ready to rock."
The Board of Trustees voted unanimously on the proposed zoning changes.
The new zoning will take effect in the 2023-2024 school year.