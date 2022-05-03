The Washoe County School District's (WCSD) Safe and Healthy Schools Commission is hosting virtual forums to discuss how the community can work together to improve students’ safety and emotional well-being.
Three virtual forums will be held tomorrow, May 4, at these times:
- 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. (click here to register)
- 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (click here to register)
- 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. (click here to register)
The events are free but registration is required, so click the links above to hold your spot for the time you'll attend. Reminder, there is no physical location for the meetings.
Students, families, and community members are encouraged to participate in this productive dialogue with each other, sharing their input, ideas, and recommendations to improve safety within the District. The Safe and Healthy Schools Commission will take this feedback to the WCSD Board of Trustees to bring about positive change in schools.
These three sessions are offered for anyone who would like to participate, providing an opportunity to hear all session topics and provide input. Each session will include a real-time “question and answer” session with subject matter experts.
Session topics will include:
- Guns and Cars: How to protect your students from two leading causes of death
- How to talk to your child about suicide
- What parents need to know about Fentanyl
- Mental Health Literacy
Spanish interpretation will be available and the sessions will be recorded and then posted on the WCSD website.
