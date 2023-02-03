Wild About Smiles, a Reno, Nevada dental practice that specializes in focuses on services for children, young adults and children with special needs, is offering a free fluoride treatment for children under 12 during the month of February in honor of National Children’s Dental Health Month.
Eligible recipients for the fluoride treatment must be new patients to the practice, regardless of whether they have insurance.
National Children’s Dental Health Month is observed every February, initiated by the American Dental Association (ADA) as a means to encourage health care providers and educators to promote the benefits of oral care for children and adults in a position to reinforce the message.
Wild About Smiles is one of few practices in the region to offer in-office sedation for children who may need more help managing stress in the dentist’s chair or for those who may require more than a few teeth restored.
“Many young patients can be fearful of the dentist, having had bad experiences in the past or experiencing fear when they encounter the equipment and sounds,” said Dr. Perry Francis, owner of Wild About Smiles.
Fluoride is a naturally-occurring mineral that protects against cavities and tooth decay by strengthening teeth. While many communities add fluoride to water supplies, Washoe County currently does not. Topical treatments can be applied for patients between the ages of four to six months and as an ingestible pill for patients older than that. Dental providers are able to apply a fluoride varnish after cleanings or exams.
Individuals interested in redeeming a fluoride treatment on behalf of their children should contact the practice at www.waskids.com/contact-us. One treatment per child will be honored.