Weather Alert

...Winter storm expected to bring impacts to the region starting Saturday night... * A winter storm is expected to move into the Sierra Saturday evening through Sunday. This system will bring some winter weather impacts to western Nevada, especially in the foothills. * Winds: South winds will shift to the southwest on Sunday. Southwest wind gusts will generally be on the order of 30 to 40 mph, with a few wind prone areas gusting up to 55 mph. * Precipitation: Snow levels will start out near 5000 feet in northern Washoe County to 6500 feet in Mineral county Saturday night. Any spillover precipitation during this time will be rain for the valleys, with a rain/snow mix possible in the foothills. A cold front passage early Sunday will rapidly bring snow levels down to all valley floors through the remainder of the day. Convective snow showers may bring quick bursts of moderate snowfall rates and impactful roadway accumulation to portions of western Nevada on Sunday. While overall snowfall amounts are not expected to be significant across the area, be sure to check roadway conditions before heading out. You can obtain the latest information by downloading NDOT's "NVRoads" application on your smart phone or by dialing 5 1 1.