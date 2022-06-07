Woman and Child Sent To Hospital After Car Crashes into Great Clips in Reno

Reno Fire crews are on scene of a crash at the Great Clips on South Meadows Pkwy. in Reno.
Officials tell our crew on scene that one child and one woman suffered injuries in the crash. They say the 8-year-old child was pinned underneath the car and the woman was pinned against the wall between the car and the building.
Both were alert and oriented and have been transported to the hospital.
The vehicle has been stabilized and crews are cleaning up the crash.
