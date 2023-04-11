Code Yellow precautionary lockdowns have been lifted at Sparks High School, Mitchell Elementary School and the Health Services Building after police arrested a suspect who allegedly had a fake firearm near the schools.
Officers with Sparks Police reported to a possible juvenile with a gun in the 1300 block of G Street sometime around 2:15 p.m.
Police say the juvenile then started walking toward Sparks High School which promoted the code yellows.
The school district says the code yellows occurred during dismissal of students around 2:30 p.m.
The identity of the juvenile is unknown at this time and no injuries have been reported.