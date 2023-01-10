Longtime Sparks Fire Department Captain Jason Elorza has retired after 21 years at the Sparks Fire Department.
Jason was hired on December 3, 2001 and was the valedictorian of his rookie class.
He was promoted to Fire Apparatus Operator in May of 2006 and ultimately promoted to the rank of Captain in December of 2010. Captain Elorza made a big impact on the department as a Training Captain for five and a half years; implementing new operational tactics, training many new hire academies, leading promotional exams and so much more.
He was very active in their L1265 union, including acting as Union President for many years. Jason earned Firefighter of the Year in 2020.
He also has an impressive record of many animal rescues! From helping resuscitate puppies pulled from a fire (pictured), to pulling “Rusty the Steer” from a mud pit he was stuck in at Iratcabal Ranch, to the rescue of a Magpie Bird who was stuck in a tree with fishing line wrapped around around it!
(Sparks Firefighter)