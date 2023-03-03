March 3 Update:
The Lyon County Board of Commissioners have awarded the Lyon County Solid Waste Disposal Franchise to Waste Management of Nevada, Inc. (WM) following review and consideration of all three responses submitted to Request for Proposal (RFP) #22/10.
Bidders were reviewed based on rates per month, experience, transfer station proposals, and implementation plans to complete the project.
The motion to award the Lyon County Solid Waste Disposal Franchise was made by Commissioner Jacobson, seconded by Commissioner Hendrix and approved by a 3-2 vote.
Lyon County’s Solid Waste Disposal Franchise covers all areas of Lyon County except within the city limits of Fernley, Yerington and Smith Valley.
In addition, Commissioners approved a Zoning Map Amendment from Schaller Development LLC/Project One to change the zoning on nine parcels spanning approximately 497.52 acres in Stagecoach, Nevada.
Further, the Board approved a Tentative Subdivision Map for the potential development of nine parcels into 182 single family residential lots with a minimum lot size of two acres and a maximum size of 17.7 acres.
The Board of Commissioners also:
- Took actions toward a Mound House Community Center by holding a public hearing on Lyon County’s proposal to exchange real property owned by Lyon County and real property owned by Central Lyon County Fire Protection District for the purpose of establishing the Community Center.
- Approved a 16 month contract with Porter Group, LLC for federal affairs consulting services to represent Lyon County for the purposes of pursuing additional federal funds to support priority community infrastructure projects.
- Approved an opioid settlement agreement with Walmart.
- Appointed County Commissioners and staff to the following Boards, Commissions, and Committees for calendar year 2023:
--------------------------------------------------------
Original story from February 27:
The Lyon County Board of Commissioners will review proposals and make a selection for the Lyon County Solid Waste Disposal Franchise during the Thursday, March 2, 2023 Commission meeting.
The contract was previously awarded at the March 3, 2022 Commission meeting; however, a protest of the award was granted on April 15, 2022. The Board decided it was best to begin the process again and issued a new Request for Proposal (RFP) in November 2022.
The Commission meeting agenda also includes a public hearing on Lyon County’s proposal to exchange real property owned by Lyon County and real property owned by Central Lyon County Fire Protection District for the purpose of establishing a Mound House Community Center.
The complete agenda is posted online at www.lyon-county.org/Agendacenter or can be found by clicking here.
The Lyon County Board of Commissioners meeting begins at 9:00am on March 2, 2023 at the Lyon County Administrative Complex located at 27 S. Main Street, Yerington, NV 89447. Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting may attend in person at the Administrative Complex or attend via Zoom. A link to the meeting is provided on the agenda
