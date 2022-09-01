The victim and the suspect have been identified in a homicide investigation out of Lyon County.
Lyon County deputies say they got a call about a family disturbance at a home on Mesa Lane just before 10 a.m. on Monday.
Vincent Eugene Small was the victim of a gunshot wound - and pronounced dead.
Deputies identified the suspect as Edward Doyle Small and arrested him without incident.
He is being charged with first degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon.
While the two share a last name, it is not known at this time how the suspect and the victim are related.
The investigation is ongoing.