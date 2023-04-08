During the Board of County Commissioners meeting on Thursday, April 6, 2023, Sheriff Brad Pope and County Commissioners recognized Deputy Derek Daniel with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Life Saving Award for taking lifesaving action to administer naloxone, the opioid reversal antidote, on March 8, 2023.
The Commissioners also recognized Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Volunteers in Policing (VIPs), Lyon County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Team Rubicon, and 775 Offroad and Recovery volunteer organizations for their efforts to protect the health and safety of Lyon County residents and their properties during recent flood and winter weather events.
In addition, the Board heard presentations on child abuse prevention programs for Lyon County youth and families and proclaimed April 2023 as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The complete agenda and back up materials are posted online at www.lyon-county.org/Agendacenter