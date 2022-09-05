The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is planning two major weekend roadway detours on Sparks Blvd. for paving operations. The work is part of phase one of the Sparks Blvd. Project.
- Weekend Closure 1: Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. Sparks Blvd. will be closed in the southbound direction from Lincoln Way to the I-80 eastbound off-ramp. All northbound traffic will remain open. Traffic will be detoured to and from Sparks Blvd. through Lincoln Way to Lillard Drive/Brierley Way to Vista Blvd. The I-80 westbound ramp from Sparks Blvd. will remain open.
- Weekend Closure 2: Friday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 a.m.
Sparks Blvd. will be closed in the southbound direction from Lincoln Way to Greg Street and northbound from Greg Street to the I-80 westbound off-ramp. The eastbound I-80 off-ramp will be closed and traffic will be detoured to Vista Blvd. Traffic will be detoured to and from Sparks Blvd. on Greg Street/Vista Blvd. to Prater Way to Sparks Blvd. and eastbound traffic on I-80 will be detoured to Vista Blvd.
Detour information will be posted on signs throughout the project area to help direct drivers.
Businesses in the area will remain open and accessible. Business-access signage will be posted to help drivers navigate to businesses. The RTC urges the community to continue to support businesses within construction zones.
Free FlexRIDE Service in the Construction Zone for Pedestrian Safety:
To improve pedestrian safety within the project area, the RTC is offering free FlexRIDE transit service from Legends to Greg Street and back, so that pedestrians can safely cross over I-80. Passengers will not be charged for using this service within the project limits. The service will be available weekdays from 5:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. and weekends from 6 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. To book a ride, download the free RTC Washoe FlexRIDE app, or call (775) 335-0035. This service will be available through December 31, 2022.
Temporary benches, shade structures, and signage are installed at two locations along Sparks Boulevard for riders to safely wait for their ride:
- North location: In front of Chase Bank at Legends
- South location: On the northwest corner of the Sparks/Greg Street intersection (across from Arnold Machinery)
Users are encouraged to request a ride approximately 30 minutes in advance.
Phase one of the Sparks Blvd. Project includes the segment of Sparks Blvd. between Greg Street and Lincoln Way.
Once completed, this phase will add roadway capacity by restriping the existing right-of-way to three lanes in each direction. It will also increase safety and accessibility and will improve bicycle and pedestrian facilities.
Construction on Phase one of the project is anticipated to be complete in spring of 2023, weather permitting. Phase one of the Sparks Blvd. Project represents an approximately $12 million investment in our community.
For more information about the project, or to contact the project team, please visit SparksBlvdProject.com