A man accused of beating a woman's head against a desk is behind bars after a standoff in Douglas County Tuesday night.
Douglas County deputies say SWAT responded to the home of Michael Jacobsen after they say he beat a woman’s head against a desk and held a knife to the victim’s throat.
When deputies arrived at his Gardnerville Ranchos home, they say he refused to come outside so a search warrant was issued to arrest him.
Deputies say due to Jacobsen’s extensive violent criminal history and severity of the victim’s injuries, SWAT was called in to arrest Jacobsen.
While the search warrant was being obtained and SWAT was mobilizing,
deputies say they gave Jacobsen numerous verbal commands to come out of his house and surrender.
But, the 35-year-old did not come out of the house.
When SWAT arrived, they say they threw tear gas into the home and deployed a K9. When that dog did not find him, SWAT then entered and eventually found the suspect hiding in the crawl space under the home.
Jacobsen was arrested and booked into the Minden jail for Domestic Battery, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Coercion, and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Jacobsen’s bail was set at $25,000.
The victim in the case was transported to the Carson Valley Medical Center where it was determined she had a concussion and a cut to her head.