Authorities say a man was arrested in connection with gang-related graffiti in several areas of Gardnerville.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Offices says on January 31st, they found graffiti on three stop signs, both sides of Lutheran Bridge and a home fence.
The following day, the Regional Gang Task Force identified the possible suspect as Rafael Chapa. They say when investigators conducted a traffic stop on Chapa, he admitted to being a gang member.
Chapa was arrested and charged with graffiti, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to commit a crime, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, providing false identification to delay prosecution, and traffic offenses.
Deputies say Chapa was also later identified as a suspect in a theft that occurred at Walmart during the weekend.
The public is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office if any other graffiti is located. Call the non-emergency line at 775-782-5126.
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)