The Regional Gang Unit (RGU) has arrested the suspect in a shooting that happened on Kirman Ave. in Reno last month.
The Reno Police Department says 22-year-old Kenneth Engwall was at court for another case on April 6, 2022 when he was arrested by the RGU for this shooting.
Engwall was then transported to the jail and booked. He is being charged with Battery with a Deadly Weapon.
The shooting happened on the 2000 block of Kirman Ave. around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg.
Reno Police say at approximately 1030 hours, the two victims were walking in the 2200 block of Kirman Ave when Engwall opened fire, striking one of the victims.
If you have any further information regarding this shooting, contact 775-334-COPS (2677) or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.