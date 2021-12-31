A man is recovering after he got stuck for two days inside his Jeep in deep snow near Rancho Haven.
Washoe County deputies say the 50-year-old man got stuck after winds caused deep snow drifts and difficult driving conditions in the area's backcountry dirt roads.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team's Specialized Vehicle Unit and Incident Management responded and found on Thursday using their tracked vehicles to access the remote area.
The man was not hurt and he was transported to awaiting friends safely.
With very cold weather predicted this weekend, authorities remind drivers to be aware of traveling conditions on planned routes and always be prepared.