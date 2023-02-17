Detectives with the Nye County Sheriff's Office says they've identified and arrested a suspect who allegedly robbed a business in Pahrump earlier this month.
47-year-old Michael Duren was located and placed into custody at a Las Vegas area hospital.
Upon discharge, he will be transported to the Nye County Detention Center and booked on the following charges:
---------------------------------------------------------
Original Story from February 12:
Detectives with the Nye County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a business in Pahrump Sunday morning.
A white male, possibly in his 40’s entered a business at approximately 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue in Pahrump.
The sheriff's office says the suspect was wearing black clothing with a dark hoodie with the word “California” imprinted on the back.
The suspect allegedly threatened employees with a crowbar before taking cash from the register and fled on foot.
Detectives are asking the public to please be vigilant and call the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, #5 with any possible tips or identification.
Callers may remain anonymous and confidential tips can be submitted via social media or email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.
(Nye County Sheriff's Office)