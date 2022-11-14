The Washoe County coroner has identified the man who died at the Washoe County Jail this past weekend.
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office says 58-year-old Lorin Gross died on Saturday.
The coroner says the cause the manner of death are pending investigation and toxicology testing.
The coroner says Gross is believed to be homeless.
Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this timeline of what happened on Saturday:
Gross was booked at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility by the Sparks Police Department at 11:00 AM on November 11, 2022.
He was processed through booking and fingerprinted. Gross received a medical screening from a nurse, was photographed, took a shower, and was moved to a housing unit, where he was placed in a cell by himself at 4:50 PM.
At 4:30 AM on November 12, 2022, Gross was given breakfast.
At 8:50 AM, Gross had a conversation with a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who was conducting a routine housing unit check.
At 11:10 AM, Gross was found unresponsive and lifesaving measures were initiated but unsuccessful.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to the scene and the initial investigation found no evidence of foul play or any criminal activity.
“I want the community to know that we take these tragic incidents very seriously,” Sheriff Darin Balaam said. “We hold ourselves to a very high standard and I want to assure the community this matter will be thoroughly investigated.”
