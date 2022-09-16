Dozens of seniors came out to an advisory meeting over the future of Paradise Park on Friday.

The City of Reno is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit, but not all community members are on board.

"There's more people aging in the community right? So we have to start speaking loudly and high about we want our programs in the community to stay here, especially I know here at Paradise Park," says Patricia Gallimore.

Some seniors we talked to say they know people who have been going to the activity center for years.

The City tells us the proposal they are considering would not completely get rid of its existing programs - but would move them somewhere else.

The City says they received a lot of feedback about it, so they are taking more time before making a decision.

"We decided we were going to take a step back and do some more research and actually going look to master plan the entire park before we make any concrete decisions," says Jaime Schroeder, Director of Parks and Recreation.

The City says there will be more public input opportunities.

In the meantime, they encourage folks who want to provide feedback to call Reno Direct, the city's non emergency service center, which you can see below -