Microsoft Reno hosted a DigiGirlz Day event for high school girls, ages 14 to 18 years old at the University of Nevada, Reno, College of Business on Friday.
The free event was dedicated to educating and inspiring high school girls to learn more about the vast opportunities and career choices available to them in the technology industry, as well as other Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (S.T.E.A.M) fields.
During this year’s DigiGirlz experience, attendees participated in fun, interactive learning sessions about Alternative Energy and Robotics.
The DigiGirlz program is one of Microsoft’s core efforts to invest in STEAM education for high school girls and build a pipeline of future workers ready for the challenges of the global economy.
Microsoft employees along with other STEAM based, female professionals from around the community engaged and interacted with participants while serving as volunteers for the event.