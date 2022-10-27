The Reno City Council has appointed their newest member to Ward 3.
Miguel Martinez was sworn-in on Wednesday to fill the position left vacant by Oscar Delgado who resigned last month.
Martinez was among three other finalists – he’s lived in Reno for 30 years.
In his application for the council seat, he said that as a father and a homeowner, he wants to keep Reno a great place to raise a family, help businesses expand and improve the infrastructure.
Martinez says he has experience in administration -- working with non-profits and has worked hard to make a difference in people's lives.