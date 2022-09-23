Ward 3 Councilmember Oscar Delgado has submitted his letter of resignation to Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and City Manager Doug Thornley. After 10 years of service on the Reno City Council, Councilmember Delgado's last day in the office will be Friday, September 30, 2022.
"It has been the honor of a lifetime representing the residents of Ward 3 on the Council, and I will sincerely miss working on their behalf," said Councilmember Delgado.
In discussing his decision to resign, Councilmember Delgado said, "I became the Chief Executive Officer of Community Health Alliance in 2019, and we have added more than 5,000 patients in just the last two years. We now serve more than 25,000 patients throughout Washoe County, and it's no longer possible for me to be a dad, serve as CEO, and also represent Ward 3. I know I can continue to positively impact our region by ensuring everyone has access to quality healthcare."
"It would be difficult to find anyone who loves this community more than Oscar," said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. "It has been a joy serving with him over the past 10 years, and I know that he will continue to do great work in his role as Chief Executive Officer at Community Health Alliance."
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve is calling a special City Council meeting for Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Reno City Hall in the Council Chamber. During the meeting, City Council will discuss the vacancy and direct staff on how to move forward with a process to fill the vacancy.
(City of Reno contributed to this report.)