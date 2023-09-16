Over the last 59 years, military aviation heritage has been intricately tied to The Reno Air Races.
We spoke to U.S. Air Force pilot Major Andrew Beauregard who is assigned to The 1st Reconnaissance Squadron of the 9th Operations Group, at Beale Air Force Base, north of Sacramento.
Major Beauregard trains other military pilots on flying the T-38. It's companion plane to the U2, which is arguably the most famous high altitude spy plane in aviation history.
"This is the T-38 a model. It's a companion trainer for the U2. So when we're not flying the U2, we're flying this to keep our currencies up, landing instruments, things like that," said Major Andrew Beauregard
The Cold War era spy plane is still in operation today performing critical surveillance and reconnaissance missions for the U.S. Military.
The first incarnation of the plane was actually tested and developed in Southern Nevada in the 1950s, at the military base which has come to be known as Area 51.
Beauregard tell us the U.S. Air force is always interested in recruiting the next generation of pilots, but it's also important connecting with veterans and feeding interest in aviation to the general public.
"It's just keeping interest in flying, so really it helps the next generation to be interested in what's out there, what they can learn and what they can do. If they want to come into the air force and join our brotherhood," explained Beauregard.
If you missed military appreciation day on Friday, the units are still there for one more day.
Sunday is the Reno Air Races final flag, as the event wraps up its final year ever being held here in Reno.
It's a rare opportunity to speak with active-duty pilots and get an up close to some of the most advanced aviation equipment in the world.