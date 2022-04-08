The Department of Health and Human Services announced the distribution of more than $43 million to support behavioral health needs throughout Nevada.
The funds will be allocated to support organizations working to help residents recover from the impacts of COVID-19 through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and will support programs related to criminal justice, crisis stabilization, suicide prevention, treatment services and other efforts.
“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nevadans of all ages cannot be overstated and these funds will go a long way to support programs serving our residents,” said Dr. Stephanie Woodard, DHHS Senior Advisor on Behavioral Health. “We have looked at the needs of Nevada communities and know the organizations funded are committed to investing in the behavioral health of those they serve.”
Funding is categorized in 10 areas, with more than 40 private, public, non-profit and community coalitions receiving funds.
• Criminal Justice and Diversion - $7,557,618
• Crisis Services and Stabilization- $14,896,203
• Early Serious Mental Illness - $2,200,000
• Forensic Assertive Community Treatment - $2,200,000
• Suicide Prevention Media/Messaging - $24,000
• Peer Services/Workforce/Education/Treatment - $4,290,671
• Prevention, including School Based - $3,130,668
• Direct Services and Treatment - $4,891,646
• Pregnant Women and Women with Children Services - $3,120,155
• Behavioral Health Care Workforce Development - $1,558,903
“This funding will make a difference in the lives of Nevadans and I am so grateful for the many organizations working to support their communities,” said Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. “Having resources available to those who need it most will benefit families across Nevada.”
The State is expediting awards to get money into the community starting this month. The Supplemental Funding expires in 2023, with the ARPA Block Grant dollars expiring in September 2025.
These funds are intended to expand and enhance capacity and services that are sustainable to support Nevada’s crisis response system and provide a more robust array of direct behavioral services and supports to the community.
(Department of Health and Human Services assisted in this story.)