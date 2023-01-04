Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...A wintry mix of rain, snow, and/or light freezing rain is forecast for overnight into Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts ranging from 0 to 2 inches for valley floors, with 2 to 3 inches for areas above 5000 feet including foothills and Virginia City. A light glaze of ice is possible as well. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Areas. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Accumulations of snow and ice are most likely on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest risks for snow and ice are in the Carson Valley, Carson City, Washoe Valley, Virgina City, and Reno North Valleys areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&