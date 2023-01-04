A winter storm warning continues until 4 a.m. on Friday with heavy snow in the mountains Wednesday night through Friday morning.
Plan on chain controls and delays.
Valley snow showers on Wednesday, then it switches to rain by the afternoon and back to snow by Thursday morning.
Another storm by Saturday night into Sunday morning with snow showers on the valley floor and slick roads likely.
Plan on and off again chain controls in the mountains through the weekend and even next week as our stormy weather pattern continues.
Caltrans says heavy snow in the Sierra is expected down to 4,500 feet elevation and accumulating 2-4 feet at pass levels. Chain controls should be expected on Interstate 80, U.S. Highway 50 and secondary highways in the mountains.
The @sierraavalanche Center has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH for Greater Lake Tahoe area: https://t.co/yK6dzziK17. Travel in/near avalanche terrain is not recommended during HIGH avalanche danger. More: https://t.co/ZZZZmYUhJe. #avalanchewatch #laketahoe #avalanchecountry pic.twitter.com/J9ogK0uxRT— Lake Tahoe USFS (@LakeTahoeUSFS) January 4, 2023
For more information on Washoe County's severe weather and the efforts being put forward, visit this link: https://washoelife.washoecounty.gov/severe-weather-update/
Governor Joe Lombardo addressed the storms we're seeing in northern Nevada with his first public statement since taking office.
“As we face more incoming severe winter weather, state agencies are working diligently on their preparation and response efforts. I encourage all Nevadans to prepare for the storm, listen to local weather advisories, and use sound judgment when traveling,” said Governor Lombardo.