California Highway Patrol are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash near South Lake Tahoe Monday night.
On October 10, 2022, at approximately 7:15 pm, a male motorcyclist was riding his black Harley-Davidson motorcycle on SR-4 eastbound, west of Upper Cascade Creek at an unknown speed.
The motorcyclist failed to safely negotiate the sharp curve in the roadway.
The motorcyclist traversed to the north side of the roadway, was fully ejected from his motorcycle, and landed on the rocky dirt shoulder.
No other vehicles or parties appear to be involved.
South Lake Tahoe CHP and Alpine County Sheriff Deputy (ACSO) responded to the scene of the crash and the rider was pronounced deceased on scene.
The name of the driver is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.