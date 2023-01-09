...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM
PST TUESDAY...
* CHANGES...Removed Monday morning-afternoon references to
snowfall/timing.
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches in the valleys with 3 to 7 inches above 5000 feet.
* WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The main period for accumulating snowfall
is expected between 5 AM and 11 AM Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during
periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to
reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since
it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&