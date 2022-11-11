Weather Alert

...A WEAK WINTER STORM WILL BRING LIGHT SNOWFALL AND GUSTY SIERRA WINDS SATURDAY INTO SUNDAY MORNING... * SNOWFALL: Snow showers will be possible across northeast California, the Sierra, and western Nevada, beginning around midnight Saturday and lasting through early Sunday morning. Snowfall accumulations will be on the lighter side, with most areas seeing less than 2 inches. Some higher snowfall accumulations up to 4 inches will be possible, especially in the Lake Tahoe Basin, Douglas and Lyon counties, and the Eastern Sierra. However, small changes in the storm track could yield differences in where snowfall amounts are higher. The main impacts from this storm will be icy roads and travel difficulties where snow falls. * GUSTY WINDS: Increasing winds aloft will create gusty conditions along the Sierra Crest Friday night into Sunday. Ridges could gust as high as 70-90 mph Saturday, decreasing to 40-60 mph Sunday. These gusty winds will bring turbulence and wind shear concerns to aviation interests as well as sub-zero wind chills for winter recreation activities across the Sierra. Choppy lake conditions are also possible on Lake Tahoe. * CONTINUED COLD: High temperatures will continue to be 15-20 degrees below normal for this time of year. Lower elevations will see highs in the 40s, with Sierra valleys highs in the 30s. Low temperatures will remain chilly, with western Nevada valleys in the 20s and teens to single digits in Sierra valleys. Colder valleys of the Sierra could see below zero temperatures each night. Increased breezes Saturday will create brisk conditions across the region.