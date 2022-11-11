Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe opens Friday through Sunday, Nov. 13.
For opening weekend, top-to-bottom skiing and riding will be available from 9am to 4pm Friday through Sunday from the resort’s Main Lodge. Lifts planned to operate include the Northwest Express & the Wizard beginner lifts offering access to most of the beginner, intermediate and some advanced terrain on the Main Lodge side of the mountain.
All parking will be at the Main Lodge, and services will include the Lodgepole Cafe, Timbers Bar, Tuning Center and Rental Shop, with season lease pick-up available. The Lodge will open at 8am.
All ski school lessons will begin Nov. 19.
The resort will be closed mid-week, Nov. 14-18 for finish work on the new Lakeview Express chairlift, and reopen for daily operations for the 2022-23 winter season on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will soon open a new $7.5 million on-mountain expansion. The Lakeview Express lift caters to low-level and intermediate skiers and snowboarders, and the new Lakeside trail offers expansive views of Lake Tahoe.
Learn more and purchase a season pass or lift tickets at www.skirose.com.
(Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe contributed to this report.)