Founded in Reno, My Hometown Heroes awards scholarships to young adult cancer survivors from across the country. Each year, a selection committee pours over the applications to determine which candidates will receive scholarships in amounts between $1,000 and $10,000. The organization is currently in search of community volunteers to become a part of their scholarship recipient selection process by becoming a scholarship application reviewer.
Scholarship reviewers will be given a set of scholarship applications to review, along with clear instructions on how to score each one. Each candidate can get a maximum of 100 points with 20 points possible for each of five categories: Leadership (ability to create change), Survivorship (degree of hardship and how they overcame), Stewardship (propensity to give back), Strong Vision (confidence on life/career direction), and Financial Need (impact of a My Hometown Heroes scholarship).
Eclipsing the $250,000 milestone of scholarships awarded since 2010, My Hometown Heroes shows no signs of slowing down to impact the lives of college bound cancer survivors. According to Danny Heinsohn, founder and executive director of My Hometown Heroes, it’s time well spent.
“This process is where you feel the pulse of the My Hometown Heroes mission and see how we are impacting lives with every scholarship we award,” said Heinsohn. “I read every single application and I always come away deeply moved and inspired by these stories of survivorship, perseverance and compassion.”
If you are interested in volunteering to be a part of the My Hometown Heroes scholarship selection committee, please email info@myhometownheroes.org by 6 p.m. on Friday, March 31.
Volunteers can expect to spend three to four hours reviewing applications. The review process will begin as early as March 1, and all scholarship application reviews must be submitted by the end of the day April 30.
For more information on the impactful work of My Hometown Heroes, visitmyhometownheroes.org.
