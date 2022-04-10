The Irion family honored the life of Naomi, who investigators say was shot and killed after being kidnapped from a Walmart parking lot. A fundraiser to support the Irion family took place just hours before her celebration of life event in Fernley, bringing the community together one last time.
As her mother says, seeing the community come together is an amazing outpouring of love and comfort for their family.
Casey Valley, Naomi Irion's brother explains "I can't imagine how much more unbearable this would've been without the community support we've had."
Naomi's brother says, Naomi would've been taken aback just like them, if she could see all of the community support for her. He tells us, rather than a somber memorial, a celebration of life is what Naomi would've wanted.
Diana Irion, Naomi's mother says "Her life was cut short and she didn't get a chance to celebrate very much, so we want to celebrate for her."
Casey Valley mentions "There were kids running around and laughing, people wearing bright colors, and lots of hugging and a little bit of crying."
Diana Irion says, the celebration was a chance for her to tell her daughters stories so others could get to know her better.
She adds "She spoke several languages, she played multiple instruments and she was an incredible artist."
Casey Valley describes his sister "Naomi was so compassionate, and so empathetic, and she had such a big heart and it's really sad that there will be one less person like that in the world."
Diana Irion says "This world would've been a better place with her in it."
Naomi's brother says, the celebration was also to give closure, to not just the family, but the community that's been with them every step of the way.