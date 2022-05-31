A 70-year-old woman National Games Athlete and Liver Recipient from Gardnerville will be running the bases at an upcoming Reno Aces game in partnership with Donor Network West.
Pati Hughes-Fudge, a 70-year-old horse trainer from Gardnerville, Nev., received a liver transplant in 2015; but rather than slowly ease into life after the transplant, she competed in the Transplant Games of America just six months after her transplant surgery.
The Games gather thousands of transplant recipients, living donors and supporters for a weeklong celebration made up of 20 athletic and recreational competitions.
Thanks to an organ donation, Hughes-Fudge continues her passions for training horses, judging horse shows across the country, swim training and spending time with her family.
She will run the bases at the Reno Aces’ Home Run for Life game, presented by Donor Network West, after the second inning, Friday, June 3, at Greater Nevada Field as they take on the Tacoma Rainiers.
“I’ve been an organ donor since I got my driver’s license at 14 years old,” Hughes-Fudge said. “Little did I know then that I would need a transplant. It felt like every fiber of my being was fixed after my transplant – it’s a blessing and a joy to be able to go compete in events like the Transplant Games and participate in the Home Run for Life game.”
Donor Network West, northern Nevada and northern California’s federally designated non-profit organ procurement organization, is proud to support six Home Run for Life baseball games throughout the 2022 season.
With more than 600 Nevadans waiting for lifesaving organ transplants, the partnership brings critical awareness about organ donation to the community and its sports fans.
This will be the third Home Run for Life game of the 2022 season.
Anyone can register to be an organ donor, to learn more and to register as an organ donor, you can visit DonorNetworkWest.org