My Hometown Heroes, a Reno-based national scholarship fund that helps bridge the gap between cancer and college, is accepting online applications for scholarship candidates for the Fall 2023 semester.
Applicants must be a young adult cancer survivor between the ages of 17 and 39 with at least one year remaining in their college education journey, reside in the United States, and be enrolled or plan to enroll at a university, community college or trade school.
The application deadline has been extended to Wednesday, Feb. 15.
“Our mission is to financially assist and recognize these amazing individuals who are pursuing a college education,” said Danny Heinsohn, founder and executive director of My Hometown Heroes. “We recognize the emotional, financial and spiritual toll cancer can inflict. No one should have to endure those hardships alone.”
Higher education plays a pivotal role in paving a brighter future for these young adults; however, many students are saddled with student loans upon graduation. My Hometown Heroes empowers survivors to pursue their educational goals by removing financial barriers and creating opportunities via community outreach, collaboration and creativity.
Since 2011, the organization has awarded over 200 scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, to young adult cancer survivors from across the country.
According to past recipients, My Hometown Heroes’ impact extends beyond financial assistance.
“My Hometown Heroes has given me the opportunity to make my dream of becoming a pediatric oncology nurse a reality,” said Haley Carroll, a My Hometown Heroes scholarship recipient who is now living her vision as a pediatric oncology nurse at Renown Hospital.
Battle Born in the State of Nevada, My Hometown Heroes (MHH) is a national scholarship fund for young adult cancer survivors. University of Nevada grad, Danny Heinsohn, started the foundation in 2010 to celebrate his 10th year of brain cancer remission.
Applications must be submitted by Feb. 15. Candidates will be notified in June 2023 if they have been selected.
Visit myhometownheroes.org for more information and to apply.