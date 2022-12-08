(December 8, 2022) Today, U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) introduced a Latina Equal Pay Day Resolution to recognize the disparity in wages paid to Latinas, the significance of equal pay, and its larger impact on women, families, and the economy.
The resolution was also introduced in the House of Representatives by Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.-03) and Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-Calif.-44).
“Latinas have helped build this country, and their contributions should be reflected in their pay,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “As the first and only Latina in the United State Senate, I will always advocate for equal pay for equal work and am proud to lead this resolution.”
On Latina Equal Pay Day, we recognize the wage gap that Latina women face on average to finally earn what white men were paid in the previous calendar year.
More than 50 years after the passage of the Equal Pay Act of 1963, Latina women on average earn only 54 cents for every dollar paid to white non-Hispanic men.
The resolution was cosponsored in the Senate by Senators Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Edward Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).