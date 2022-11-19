Students at Pincrest Academy held three celebrations for their Native American Heritage Day on Friday.
The celebrations showcased Native American culture and some of its traditional dances, words and cultural explanations.
“It’s the children who are going to continue to learn and share our culture, our lifestyle with the world. It’s an honor to be recognized, to finally have a voice and to be able to share with the youth our stunning culture; where all living things are equal,” said Chairman Melendez. “Thank you Pinecrest Academy & the Native American students who envisioned this celebration for Native American Heritage Day at Pinecrest Academy. This is a success story.”
November is also Native American Heritage Month which was made official by the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony as well as the City of Sparks.