Native leaders in Northern Nevada hosted a Red Dress Powwow and a solidarity walk for national Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Awareness Day.
Great Basin Indigenous Women Rising is a coalition of indigenous women leaders developed with the support of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada.
The solidarity walk provides the greater community an opportunity to show support for peoples affected by Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two Spirit people, and to raise awareness.
The walk will be followed by a panel of guest speakers, a screening of the film “Justice for Our Sisters and Earth Mothers”, and an array of craft and food vendors.
The 1st Annual Red Dress Powwow offers a more ceremonial event for the local indigenous community and their guests. A more intimate gathering, it will give those most affected an opportunity for healing and to strengthen foundations of collective resiliency.