The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring Navy Week back to Reno-Carson City, Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, with Sailors from across the fleet to take part in the service’s signature outreach program. Reno-Carson City Navy Week will give the community an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its sailors and its importance to national security and prosperity.
Reno-Carson City Navy Week will feature in-person demonstrations, performances, and engagements throughout the week that will include:
- Senior Navy Leaders – Flag officer and senior civilian Navy leaders with ties to Reno-Carson City and the surrounding area.
- Namesake Sailors – Sailors serving on the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN-733) and the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD-45).
- Navy Band Northwest - Performances and masterclasses with Navy Musicians.
- Naval History and Heritage Command – Educational presentations and lesson plans about the deep ties between Nevada and the Navy.
- Navy Talent Acquisition Group – Educational presentations, community service projects and static displays.
Reno-Carson City was selected by the Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO) as one of 13 locations for the 2022 Navy Week program.“We are very excited to bring Navy Week to Reno-Carson City,” said NAVCO’s director, Cmdr. John Fage. “Navy Weeks give us the opportunity to help connect Americans to their Navy. We are looking forward to safely and responsibly building those connections in the Reno-Carson City area and showing everyone why their Navy is so important.”
Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy’s flagship outreach effort to regions without a significant Navy presence, with over 250 Navy Weeks held in more than 80 different U.S. markets.
“We coordinate about 75 outreach events during a Navy Week,” said NAVCO Navy Week program manager Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Chambers. “Outreach events range from corporate, civic, government, education, media, veterans, community service and youth engagements. We’re excited about this year’s schedule as it allows us to visit new markets as well as make return visits to cities like Reno-Carson City.”
Navy Weeks have been conducted virtually since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and have recently been brought back as in-person events.
For more information on 2022 Navy Weeks, visit Navy Weeks 2022 | Reno Nevada