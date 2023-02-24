The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is offering free native seeds to producers in Nevada. The NDA established a Foundation Seed Program to provide seed that meets the needs of growers with the goal of helping transition and diversify crops through the production of native seeds.
“Due to the increasing prevalence of wildfires, and increased priority for restoration projects, the need for locally adapted native plant species has never been higher,” said Meghan Brown, Plant Health and Compliance division deputy administrator for the NDA. “However, the majority of the seed used in Nevada is not genetically appropriate for the areas in which it is planted, so this program aims to provide free native seeds to producers so that they can increase Nevada’s available seed stock to support wildfire restoration efforts.”
In return for providing free seeds, the program asks that a portion of the applicant’s yield be returned at no cost to create a sustainable foundation program.
The amount of seed returned to the program will be determined at the time of award on a case-by-case basis, not to exceed twice as many pounds as awarded. The applicant is then free to use or sell the remainder of their yield.
Those interested may submit an application by March 15, 2023, which will be reviewed and ranked, and seeds will be awarded free of charge.
For more details regarding the program, to receive an application or learn more about the Nevada Department of Agriculture Foundation Seed Program, you can visit their website or contact program staff at seed@agri.nv.gov.