The Nevada Department of Transportation is preparing to keep state roads clear when winter snow flies by hiring temporary highway maintenance workers to help with snowplow and anti-icing operations, among other duties.
Applications are now being accepted for temporary winter highway maintenance positions in Reno, Carson City, Gardnerville, Lovelock, Silver Springs, Elko, Winnemucca, Ely, Las Vegas and other areas.
The majority of positions will be required to operate various types of heavy equipment. Position requirements are available, and applications can be submitted by searching “Highway Maintenance” at careers.nv.gov.
Resumes can also be submitted to humanresources@dot.nv.gov, noting the geographic region and temporary highway maintenance position the applicant is interested in.
The temporary positions will be available to apply for until filled in each area. Permanent highway maintenance jobs are also routinely available across the state. Those interested can also visit https://careers.nv.gov/go/Transportation/8624900/ to view all NDOT positions.
NDOT begins annual winter preparations in early fall by readying snow plows and other pieces of snow and ice equipment for use in snow removal across Nevada.
Year-round, NDOT maintenance professionals perform nearly 100 different type of tasks, from snow, ice and debris removal to roadway patching, sweeping, slope enhancements and more, to help keep Nevada drivers safe and connected.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)