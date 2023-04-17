NDOT Reminds Drivers to Drive Safely During National Work Zone Awareness Week

With major roadway improvements taking place across the region, the Nevada Department of Transportation, Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol and Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County (RTC) are reminding motorists to drive safely in road work zones, including during National Work Zone Awareness Week held April 17-21.
Drivers will see multiple road work zones as NDOT and partners invest more than $700 million in road improvements across the Truckee Meadows over the coming four years.
That includes overnight lane closures as NDOT widens and improves a section of Pyramid Highway. Additional highway improvements will also repave sections of Interstate 580 through central Reno and State Routes 28 and 431 surrounding Incline Village. Construction is also underway for several RTC projects including the Oddie Wells Project, the installation of a roundabout at Fourth Street and Woodland Avenue, the widening and rehabilitation of Sky Vista Parkway, the Bus Stop Improvement and Connectivity Project, and construction of a BRT station near the Peppermill.
Additional road improvements will begin later this spring and summer.
State road construction updates are available by logging onto NVRoads.com or calling ‘511’ before driving.
NDOT and partners place work zone signage, reduced speed limits, temporary rumble strips and safety barriers, electronic radar speed signs, overhead lighting and more to enhance visibility and safety of road work zones.
Fines can be doubled for speeding in marked work zones when workers are present.
“Troopers are stationed in active highway road work zones to ensure the safety of those traveling and working in these locations,” Nevada State Police Major Tamrah Jackson explained. “Please slow down, follow work zone speed limits, buckle up, and focus on the road. Together we can keep everyone safe.”
National Work Zone Awareness Week is sponsored by the Federal Highway Administration to bring national attention to motorist and worker safety and mobility in work zones.
SAFE WORK ZONE DRIVING TIPS:
- Plan ahead and give yourself time to reach your destination.
- Nevada law doubles the penalty for speeding, up to $1,000, in any marked road construction or maintenance work zone when workers are present.
- Always slow to posted work zone speed limits and slow for and obey construction signs and flaggers.
- Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance from cars ahead, traffic barriers, construction equipment and workers.
- Watch for and follow all warning, lane/ramp closure and construction detour signs, and be prepared to change lanes or merge as directed by road signs or flaggers.
- Always buckle up and do not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or while sleepy or distracted.
- Continue to pay attention to work zone signs, even in areas of long-term road work.
- Don’t resume normal driving speed until you see roadway signs indicating it is safe to do so.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)