Weather Alert

...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures and River Rises From Snowmelt Expected Through The Weekend... * Unseasonable warmth continues this weekend with high temperatures remaining 10 to 15 degrees above late April averages. Highs through Sunday afternoon will warm into the lower 80s across western Nevada with lower 60s expected for Sierra valleys. * These warm temperatures, along with mild overnight lows, will result in efficient melting of our snowpack. Consequently, high river flows are expected to continue across much of the region. Water will be swift moving and frigid, so be cautious if approaching a river bank. With snowmelt-driven river rises, daily fluctuations are common and it's possible the peak flows will occur overnight. While high flows are expected into next week, cooler weather should lessen the rate of snowmelt and additional flooding concerns. * A return to cooler, more unsettled weather with the chance of mountain snow showers and valley rain and/or thunderstorms will be possible much of next week. Stay tuned to the forecast for updates on this early May pattern change.

.Near record high temperatures through Sunday will bring significant streamflow rises, especially for snow covered terrain below about 8000 feet. Rises will likely increase daily through the weekend following a diurnal melt cycle with the highest flows often in the evenings and overnight. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of California and western Nevada, including the following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and Surprise Valley California. In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams will be running high and fast with minor flooding impacts along several mainstem rivers as well. The water will be extremely cold, quickly causing shock. Low-water crossings may be flooded and riverbanks may become unstable. Nuisance flooding may also occur where drainage systems are impeded by snow or clogged by other debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Minor mainstem flooding is currently forecast along the Forks of the Carson River beginning Saturday night. Minor flooding is also forecast to begin below the confluence of the Walker River (Mason - Snyder Lane) on Monday. Mainstem Carson near Carson City, West Walker, and Susan River should also be monitored very closely over the next several days. - Https://www.cnrfc.noaa.gov for the latest river forecasts Https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. If you live in mountain communities, clear drainage systems of snow or other debris that may have accumulated over the winter. &&