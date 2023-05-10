The Nevada state Senate approved a bill Wednesday that would strengthen existing protections for out-of-state abortion patients and in-state providers from outside prosecution and penalties. The support comes as Democratic leadership vows to make the western swing state a safe haven for abortion patients. A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo indicated that the governor would sign the bill as written. The provision became a major flashpoint in one of the closest governor’s races of the 2022 midterms after former Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak implemented the executive order in the days after the Roe v. Wade decision was overturned. Lombardo originally said he would repeal the executive order before saying he would uphold it months later.