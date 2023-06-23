The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) is warning the community that a cannabis products sold at a dispensary in Fernley had tested positive for a type of fungus.
The following cannabis package tested positive for Aspergillus fumigatus. The CCB advises consumers to avoid consuming the identified lot number:
Phantom Farms - 1/2 oz S.B, Dancing Monkey
2105 6926 0793 4799
The Board says the package initially passed testing. However, after initially approving the lot and allowing the transfer of the product into the consumer market, Certified Ag Lab, the testing facility, learned that its testing reagents may have caused a false test result.
Upon retesting, the lot was determined to be positive for Aspergillus fumigatus; and Certified Ag Lab notified the CCB.
There is no reason to believe the lab was aware the cannabis was actually positive for the presence of Aspergillus fumigatus at the time they reported the negative result.
The affected cannabis was sold at Silver State Relief located at 1301 Financial Way in Fernley between May 9 -21, 2023.
There are no known reports of illness at this time. Health impacts from Aspergillus fumigatus may exist.