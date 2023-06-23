Weather Alert

...SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE NORTHERN SIERRA, WESTERN-NORTHWESTERN NEVADA, AND NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA THROUGH 9 PM PDT... * Showers along with a few isolated thunderstorms are possible across the northern Sierra, far western-northwestern Nevada, and northeast California through 9 PM PDT. * Potential hazards near any thunderstorms that develop include brief heavy rainfall, gusty outflow winds to 40 mph, small hail, and cloud-to-ground lightning. Thunderstorms that form over area lakes could produce choppy waters, which could capsize small watercraft and cause hazardous conditions for swimmers. If recreating outdoors, have quick access to shelter just in case thunder is heard.