The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is seeking sponsors to provide meals to children through the federally funded Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). SFSP ensures that students who depend on school meals have access to nutritious food when school is not in session.
Meals are provided free to children 18-years-old or younger during school closures, no questions asked, and meal sites are reimbursed. Sponsor participation and meal sites are needed to ensure Nevada's youth in low-income areas have continued access to healthy meals and snacks.
Sponsors may prepare meals or serve meals obtained from another SFSP sponsor, public or commercial food vendor, a local government agency or a school food service department.
All meals must meet the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) minimum meal pattern requirements for SFSP. The program benefits all children in accordance with federal law and USDA policy and is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
Past sponsors have included Three Square Food Bank, Food Bank of Northern Nevada, churches, city parks, schools, and Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the state. Last year, 1.6 million meals were served through SFSP.
Organizations interested in becoming a sponsor should contact Lindsay Talbot at 702-668-4581 or LTALBOT@agri.nv.gov by March 24, 2023.
For more information about SFSP, visit fns.usda.gov/sfsp.